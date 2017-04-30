17th-ranked Towson Defeats Johns Hopkins

Fitzgerald Nets 100th Career Point

Box Score

The Basics

• Score: #17 Towson-18, Johns Hopkins-5

• Records: JHU (11-6) • TU (12-5)

• Location: Towson, MD • Johnny Unitas Stadium

• The Short Story: Host and 17th-ranked Towson jumped out to 7-0 lead and didn’t look back in an 18-5 win over the Johns Hopkins women’s lacrosse team Sunday afternoon.

How it Happened

• Towson jumped on top of Hopkins, scoring just 36 seconds in and would go on to score the game’s first seven goals. Kaitlyn Montalbano and Samantha Brookhart fueled the run by combining for three goals and three assists in the game’s first 17 minutes.

• Senior Alexis Maffucci got Hopkins on the board with 10:10 to play in the half. From the top of the fan, junior Emily Kenul fed the ball to Maffucci in the slot, and she turned and fired.

• The Tigers answered with four straight goals to take an 11-1 lead into the half. Carly Tellekamp sparked the run to end the half when off the restart, she took a few steps and scored on a low shot. The Tigers then got back-to-back free position goals from Emily Gillingham and Montalbano. Jenna Kerr closed out the scoring with 3:23 to play in the period.

• Junior Shannon Fitzgerald opened the second-half scoring when she dodged from the left side, cut under her defender scored from in-tight. Natalie Sulmonte converted on free position for the Tigers but Kenul and Maffucci connected again at 23:28 to make it 12-3.

• Towson followed with five straight goals to push its lead to 17-3 with 10:23 remaining. Freshman Lexi Souder ended the run when she scored off a nifty feed from junior Chloe Duke at 8:34. Just over four minutes later, sophomore Nicole DeMase dodged from left goal-line extended and scored on a bouncer. Michaela Duranti had the final say of the game, scoring off a turnover with 2:24 to play and staking Towson to an 18-5 lead.







What it Means

• Hopkins falls to 14-10 all-time against Towson, including an 8-4 record at Johnny Unitas.

• Kenul earned her 100th career draw, making her just the eighth player in school Division I history and 10th overall to reach the milestone. She finished the game with four and is now tied for seventh in school DI history with 102 career draws.

• Fitzgerald notched her 100th career point, making her the third player this season to reach the mark. Kenul and senior Haley Schweizer also reached the milestone this season. This is just the third time in program history that three players have had 100 or more career points in the same season.

Johns Hopkins Leaders

• Points: Maffucci (2), Kenul (2)

• Goals: Maffucci (2)

• Assists: Kenul (2)

• Draw Controls: Kenul (4)

• Ground Balls: Four with (2)

• Caused Turnovers: Schmitt (2)

• Saves: Federico (7)

Opponent Leaders

• Points: Montalbano (7)

• Goals: Montalbano (5), Tellekamp (5)

• Assists: Brookhart (4)

• Draw Controls: Sulmonte (5), Gillingham (5)

• Ground Balls: McQuilkin (2), Duranti (2)

• Caused Turnovers: Chenoweth (2), Gildea (2)

• Saves: Benson (4)

Up Next

• Johns Hopkins will travel to College Park for the 2017 Big Ten Tournament. Hopkins will take on top-ranked and top-seeded Maryland in the first semifinal at 6:00 pm on Friday, May 5.